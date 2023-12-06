Guwahati: Data formulated by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows a sharp increase in corruption-related cases in Assam in 2022 compared to the previous two years.

Assam reported 57 cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) this year, while the number was 16 both in 2020 and 2021.

However, nearly 95 per cent of the 57 cases were pending before the courts at the end of last year.

According to the NCRB data, among those cases registered last year, 50 were trap cases in which government officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribes.

The other cases pertained to disproportionate assets (four cases) and criminal misconduct (three cases).

Altogether 58 people were arrested in these cases last year, and charge sheets were submitted against 45 accused.

While two persons were convicted, none of the accused was discharged in these cases.

One person was acquitted and two were imprisoned or handed major punishment, though no accused was dismissed or removed from service.

Regarding police disposal of cases by Anti-Corruption, Vigilance and Lokayukta under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of IPC, the data revealed that 109 cases were pending investigation from the previous year.

In 13 cases, final reports were submitted by the police and charge sheets were filed in 37 cases.

The number of cases pending investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of IPC at the end of 2022 stood at 116, the NCRB report said.

The conviction rate stood at 66.7 per cent.

A total of 74 cases were pending trial at the end of the last year, with the court disposing of four cases during the last year, the NCRB data said.