Guwahati: Inzamamul Haque of lower Assam’s Barpeta has hit the jackpot by winning a luxury Range Rover worth a staggering Rs. 75 lakh through a lottery ticket that cost him a mere Rs 100.

The life-altering win came from his participation in the lottery associated with the Howly Raas Festival.

Haque, a tractor driver by profession, now finds himself to be the proud owner of a luxurious Range Rover after securing the top prize in the lottery draw.

This unexpected stroke of fortune has completely transformed the fate of the Assam resident, whose life took a 360 degree by just investing Rs. 100 in a lottery ticket.

The victory marks a significant moment for Haque, emphasizing the transformative power of luck and the unpredictability of life.

His win serves as a testament to the age-old adage that sometimes, fortune favours the bold and unexpected opportunities can arise from modest investments.

Regarding the win Haque said, “I waited for five hours to get two lottery tickets from 7 am in Howly Rass Mahatsov. Yesterday one of my friends informed me at night and send photo copy of the results. I couldn’t sleep once I received the news.”