Guwahati: A three-year-old child was allegedly snatched from his mother and stabbed to death by a “mentally unstable” person in Cachar district’s Dholai.

Police said that the incident took place early in the morning on Monday.

It was not known why the accused person identified as Kamal Uddin killed the child but he had allegedly snatched the child from his mother and then stabbed him thrice with a machete.

He was immediately apprehended by locals

He was thrashed by the locals before handing him to the police.

A local informed that the father of the child, Salam Uddin has filed an FIR in connection with the case.

However, the local also said that the accused is said to be mentally stable and so it is hard to figure out why he killed the child.

He was a neighbour of the victim family.