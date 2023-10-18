Dibrugarh: The Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja Committee is heading towards its 43rd year and this year they have made a replica of Kedarnath temple where people will get the feelings of the main temple.

Only a few lucky people are able to reach Baba’s door, but the good news for the people of Dibrugarh is that Baba Kedarnath is coming to the city for Darshan.

Kedarnath temple is one of the sacred pilgrimage centre in Northern India, located on the bank of Mandakini river at an altitude of 3584 meters above sea level. Kedarnath temple is a part of Char Dhams and Panch Kedar in Uttarakhand and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India.

Theatrepara Malipatty Durga puja in Dibrugarh has become one of the prominent puja of Dibrugarh in the past several years because they have taken innovative themes which had attracted people and devotees in their puja mandap.

In 1980, the Durga puja was started with some dedicated businessmen of the region.

Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja is one of the main puja of Dibrugarh town and to attract devotees and pandal hoppers, the puja committees have come up with innovative, theme-based pandals.

Ajay Kumar Chirania, secretary of the puja committee said, “This year we have come with the theme of Kedarnath temple. Our main objective is to build a replica of Kedarnath temple because many senior citizens who want to go to Kedarnath temple but cannot go due to various reasons will get the same feelings in our pandal. The people will like our concept.”

“Every year huge crowds gathered at the puja mandap and praised our work. This time we are accepting more crowds in our puja because we have shifted the puja to our earlier place. Every year we won several prizes for our innovative and theme-based puja pandal,” said Chirania.

He added, “The people will get to know about the Kedarnath temple. We will share all the information regarding the temple. Many people don’t have any idea about the temple. We will share the information about the temple. If anyone enters in our Puja mandap they will feel they have entered in the main Kedarnath temple.”

“Thermopolis and all environment-friendly materials were used to make the pandal. The idol was made with all natural things. We don’t use any materials which are harmful to the environment,” the secretary said.

Similarly, the other Puja pandals in Dibrugarh have also taken up environment-friendly themes to attract visitors.

More than 120 Durga Puja will be celebrated in Dibrugarh this year.