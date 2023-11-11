Guwahati: The students of Shishu Sarothi, a school for the specially-abled children in Assam’s Guwahati, have made over 5,000 decorative ‘diyas’ (Earthen lamps) for this Diwali, with an aim for a pollution-free celebration of the festival of lights.

All the decorative earthen lamps made by these students have already been sold out at a temporary outlet set up by the school authorities.

The main objective of making the diyas is to make this Diwali pollution-free.

Aditya Agarwal, a student of Shishu Sarothi, said, “We have made these colourful earthen lamps for Diwali. We should light diyas on Diwali and not burst crackers as it spreads air pollution.”

“This time our students made more than 5,000 colourful and attractive earthen lamps and all of them have been sold out. We are now planning to take orders for customised diyas after the Diwali celebrations are over,” Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Shishu Sarothi, Rajashree Das, said.

“On every Diwali, our students make decorative earthen lamps with the help of the teachers and their parents. We receive orders for these earthen lamps and other decorative items from different individuals and organisations throughout the year. During Diwali, there is a huge demand for the earthen lamps made by our students,” Das added.

Shishu Sarothi has been working for specially-abled children since 1987.

To train these children, the school authorities have set up a special vocational training unit.

Students here are taught various craft works like bag making, folding, printing, screen printing, costume jewelry, beading, card paintings, decorative earthen lamps, gardening, nursery skills, and computer training among others.

“The students receive a share of the proceeds from the sale of these items. It is an initiative to empower specially-abled children so that they can be financially independent in the future and earn a living,” Das said.

Das further said that occasions like this are an opportunity for the specially-abled children to have a happy time like everyone who is entitled to this basic right.