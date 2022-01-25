A shopkeeper in Nagaon’s Samaguri was allegedly beaten to death by a person for being denied credit.

As per locals, the incident took place on Monday when the shopkeeper named Amsad Ali was carrying on with his regular business.

In the evening, Amsad was asked for some items on credit by another person named Naser Ahmed of the same locality.

After Ali said that he would not be able to give the credit, Naser started to protest and both ended up in a heated argument.

The argument soon turned into a brawl and Ali was beaten by Naser brutally.

Ali during the fight received severe injuries.

The locals managed to stop Ahmed from further beating Ali but he was already in a severe condition.

He was taken to the hospital but during treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have filed an FIR in this regard but Ahmed is on the run.