On Republic Day 14 police personnel from Assam will be conferred with the President’s police medal for distinguished and meritorious service.

Among the awardees, Additional Director General of Police (SB), Hiren Chandra Nath will be conferred with the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service.

Along with Nath, 13 personnel were named for the meritorious service.

Special Director General of Police (DGP) of Law and Order in a tweet said, “Congratulations to all @assampolice personnel who have been awarded Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Services and Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services.”

The other personnel to be awarded are

RTS Commandand Horen Tokbi Inspector (APRO) Shomez Uddin ASI Nurul Islam ASI Achyut Dutta Constable Mujammil Haque Constable Ranju Moni Saikia Constable Bipul Borah Constable Hiren Hazarika Constable Bulon Gohain Constable Alok Paul Constable Jagat Tamang Inspector Jay Deep Sharma

Apart from the Assam Police personnel, three from Arunachal Pradesh Police will also receive the President’s police medal.

Among them, Itanagar Superintendent of Police, Bosco BF George BOSCO will receive the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service.

DSP Pradip Kalita and Sub Inspector Phiangnya Khetey will receive the medal for meritorious service.