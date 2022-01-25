The Kokrajhar Police has seized a huge amount of ganja from a truck during a routine checking in Gossaigaon.

As per police sources, a truck bearing registration number NL-01-8879 was intercepted at a check gate.

On being questioned, the truck driver said that the truck was en-route to Bihar from Shillong.

On further investigation and checking of the truck, the police found nearly 70 packs of suspected ganja stacked below other goods in the truck’s bed.

The suspected ganja was estimated to be approximately 500 to 700 kilos in weight.

The police immediately detained the driver of the truck and lodged an FIR.

The said Ganja is worth Rs 3 crore, a police source informed.

The consignment was being taken to Bihar but the police had inputs about a suspected truck and based on the input, the truck was intercepted.

On the same day, Nalbari Police destroyed at least three bighas of cannabis cultivations.

The cannabis was allegedly being grown by two men named Rafik Ali and Kamal Ali in a sandbar.

The police are investigating the matter as well.