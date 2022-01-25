The Nagaon Police amid the ongoing controversy related to the student leader shooting raided a house of an alleged illegal drug dealer in Juria.

Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra about the raid said, “Based on a statement by an arrested drug peddler, we raided the house of a person named Salim in Juria area.”

He added that the person is suspected to be a drug dealer who had been engaged in illegal drug dealing and is also running a racket through several peddlers in the district.

Mishra informed that during the raid, Salim managed to flee but the police recovered more Rs 1 lakh in cash while a few suspicious documents were also recovered from the house.

The documents are being verified.

The SP further said that Salim is on the wanted list and he operates in a planned system.

“He keeps on changing his den every month and with the police being active, he has started operating through phone”, he added.

The SP claimed that with the den being busted, the police are a step closer in nabbing Salim.