Guwahati: The celebrations of Bhogali Bihu took a back seat as displaced residents of Silsako staged a protest in Guwahati on Monday.

The dissent among the residents is their discontent with the state government initiating evictions from the Silsako area, disrupting the traditional festival’s usual merriment.

The protesters were carrying placards and were also burning a Meji, the traditional bonfire, amidst the protests against the eviction drive.

The state government’s move to acquire the land in and around the Silsako Beel has resulted in the demolition of a lot of houses around that area and this has resulted in affecting a lot of families.

The affected inhabitants were very angry with the government’s move and they demanded compensation and rehabilitation if it is not provided they will continue to stage the protests in the future as well till their demands are met.

The protest happening during this festive period in Assam is a stark reminder that the government also needs to understand and make necessary plans regarding the displaced people who are affected by this eviction drive.