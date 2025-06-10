HBO has revealed nine more actors who will join its much-anticipated Harry Potter television adaptation, which will focus on ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ in its first season.

Among the newly announced cast are Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as his father, Lucius Malfoy. Bel Powley will portray Petunia Dursley, while Daniel Rigby takes on the role of Vernon Dursley. Bertie Carvel is set to play Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic. The cast also includes Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown.

In a shift from the 2001 film adaptation, HBO has chosen younger actors to play the Dursleys to better reflect the characters’ actual ages in the source material. According to The Hollywood Reporter, J.K. Rowling’s books depict Vernon and Petunia as being in their mid-thirties at the start of the story.

These additions join a previously announced ensemble that includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu has been cast as Severus Snape, Nick Frost will play Hagrid, Luke Thallon will take on the role of Professor Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse will portray caretaker Argus Filch.

The central trio of child actors was confirmed earlier, with Dominic McLaughlin playing Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

HBO has reiterated that the new series will remain faithful to the original books, with each season dedicated to one novel. The adaptation promises a more in-depth exploration of the wizarding world, blending familiar elements with fresh perspectives to appeal to both new viewers and longtime fans.

The series will be available exclusively on Max, with plans to stream in several international markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Turkey.