Assam Career ASDMA Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Information Assistant for State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), ERSS Supervisor, ERSS Operator, Data Entry Operator in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Information Assistant for State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Higher Secondary passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Educational Institution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Necessary skills in Computer Application (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, lnternet Surfing,

etc.).

3. Fluency in spoken Assamese, English & Hindi.

4. At least 2 (two) years’ experience in the relevant field

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 17092/- approx

Age Limit : Age of the applicant should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2025

Name of post : ERSS Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institution/University

2. Proficiency in the use of intemet based applications, MS Word, MS Excel and Power Point.

3. Good Communication Skills in English, Hindi, Assamese.

Desirable Experience:

1. Minimum 2 years of work experience preferably in a government setting.

2. Work experience in E-Governance projects, call centre, telephonic helpline, will be preferred.

Monthly Remuneration : Consolidated remuneration of Rs 21000/- (Inclusive of all taxes, etc.)

Age Limit: Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2025

Name of post : ERSS Operator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institution/University

2. Proficiency in the use of internet based applications, MS Word, MS Excel and Power Point.

3. Good Communication Skills in English, Hindi, Assamese.

Desirable Experience:

1. Minimum 1 year of work experience preferably in a government setting.

2. Work experience in E-Governance projects, call centre, telephonic helpline, will be preferred.

Remuneration : Consolidated remuneration of Rs 18000/- (Inclusive of all taxes etc.)

Age Limit: Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2025

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Candidate must have passed PU/HSSLC or equivalent examination from a recognized University or Board/ Council.

Work Experience: Minimum 2 (Two) years working experience in relevant field. Should have computer skills, specially MS Word/ Excel/ PowerPoint/use of Internet. Candidate should have one-year certificate in computer application from Govt. recognized Institute. Should have good reading and writing skills in English. Typing Speed: Minimum typing speed of 40 (Forty) words per minute in English.

Also Read : 10 astounding facts about the lady engineer & former IIT Guwahati professor behind the Chenab Bridge

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th June 2025 from 10:30 AM. The venue is in Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre, Rajahnagar, Dakhingaon (Kahilipara), Guwahati-40. Reporting time is 10 AM

How to apply :

Citizen and should bring along with them attested and original copies of their of proof of age, educational qualification and working experience

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here