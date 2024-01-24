Guwahati: It is the end of an era, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), which aimed to establish a sovereign Assam, has formally disbanded itself after 44 years since its formation.

According to reports, the decision was made at the outfit’s final general meeting in Sipajhar, twenty-five days after ULFA signed a memorandum of settlement with the Centre and the Assam government on December 29.

The pro-talk ULFA, which had signed a tripartite agreement has been formally disbanded 44 years after it was formed, a senior leader of the outfit said.

According to a clause of the pact, ULFA shall abjure the path of violence, give up all arms and ammunition and disband the organisation within one month.

The tripartite agreement was signed by the central and state governments and the ULFA.

The decision to disband the organisation was taken at a meeting of the organisation held in Assam’s Darrang district on Tuesday, the outfit’s General Secretary Anup Chetia told PTI.

“The decision to disband and dissolve the outfit was taken at the meeting today as stipulated by the settlement signed in Delhi. With this the cases of sedition on the outfit will be lifted,” ULFA chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa said.

It was also decided at the meeting to form a seven-member monitoring committee to ensure the implementation of the various clauses of the tripartite agreement, he said.

Chetia will be the convenor of the committee.

A socio-cultural organisation named ‘Asom Jatiya Bikash Mancha’ will be formed, which will work towards protecting the cultural and linguistic identity of the society, he said.

The arms/ammunition will be handed over to the state government at a formal ceremony later this month.

Another faction ULFA (Independent), led by Paresh Barua, remained firm on the demand for sovereignty and is yet to come for talks.