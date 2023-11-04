North Lakhimpur: Abdul Mutalib, an under-trial detainee at District Jail, North Lakhimpur, who was seriously injured in prison violence on the night of October 30, succumbed to his injuries at Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh on Friday evening.

A critically injured Mutalib was shifted to AMC, Dibrugarh on Monday night from Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital.

He was one of the four other inmates — Ruhul Amin, Azizur Rahman and Zainal Abedin who were attacked with a stone by Abdul Kalam, a life-sentenced convict inside the prison.

Now with the death of Mutalib, it has raised concerns about the safety and security of inmates inside the District Jail, North Lakhimpur.

Situated at the midst of North Lakhimpur town, the District Jail is overcrowded in a very small area.

The family members of Abdul Mutalib have accused the police from Laluk Police Station in Lakhimpur had picked him up randomly during their operation against drugs peddling a month ago.

They also refused to receive the body of the deceased inmate.