Guwahati: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of Assam, Mahendra Kumar Yadava has invited trouble for himself after he wrote a letter to the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell favouring an allegedly corrupt Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), according to reports.

The letter written by the PCCF has created an untoward scenario across the department.

According to reports, the PCCF meanwhile is supposed to retire on February 28, 2024, and he is already trying for an extension of the same.

Yadava apparently wrote a letter to the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell about DFO Bhaskar Deka against whom an inquiry is already going on regarding acquiring disproportionate assets.

The PCCF has praised the work ethics of the DFO and asked the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell to give a ‘clean chit’ to Deka.

The astonishing thing is that the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell has not asked for anything from the PCCF chief regarding the ongoing investigation on Deka and still the PCCF has written a letter to the cell favouring someone who is already in their net.

This incident has not gone well with the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell and they have taken this matter seriously.

According to sources in the forest department, Yadava who is already seeking an extension of his service may not get the same after such an untoward incident.

The question now is why Yadav will write a letter in favour of Deka who is already facing an investigation.

According to sources, the PCCF is quite close to DFO Deka and he chose to write this without even thinking how it would hamper his own chances of getting an extension of service.