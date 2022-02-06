Guwahati: Another person has been shot by the Assam Police on Sunday and this time the incident took place in Cachar district.

According to the police, the person injured is a suspected dacoit and he too tried to flee from police custody evading arrest.

As per reports, the person identified as Hussain Ahmed Laskar a resident of Dhonehari Part II in Cachar.

The police stated that the person was arrested on Friday night by the Sonai Police in connection with multiple robbery cases.

After his arrested, the police recovered a .32 mm pistol from him.

Following this, he had told the police that he would show them the locations where he had hidden illegal items but during the operation, he attempted to escape from the police.

The police added that they had to resort to controlled firing to stop him from fleeing.

During this, he received injuries on his leg and was immediately shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The police further stated that along with Hussain, two other police officials were also injured.