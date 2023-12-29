Guwahati: In another major achievement against the motto of “No to Drugs” the sleuths from Assam were able to recover illicit drugs worth around Rs 8 crores from two people in Karimganj district on Friday.

Initial reports received from the site state that over 10,000 Yaba tablets and 120 cartons of banned cough syrups were seized during the anti-narcotics raid conducted at Churaibari village in the Karimganj district of Assam which is near the Tripura border.

According to estimates, the market price of the seized Yaba tablets is around Rs. 5 crore, while the seized cough syrup bottles were estimated to be worth around Rs. 3 crore, bringing the total worth of the seizure to around Rs. 8 crore.

Two people named Sumit Das and Safiqul Islam were apprehended by the officials during the raid.

Both these persons were planning to smuggle the contraband items to Tripura but were stopped midway due to the alert action of the police force.

Further legal procedures have been initiated against the accused and more details are awaited.