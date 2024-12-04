Guwahati: Assam Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has voiced concern in the Upper House about the shifting of some operations of the ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited) from the state to New Delhi and other locations.

Bhuyan said that the Assam asset of ONGC in Nazira was entrusted with the responsibility of exploring and producing crude oil in the Northeastern region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Assam was in the forefront since British Era in the matter of it’s natural resources in the form of Oil, Coal, Natural Gas, tea etc. The Digboi oil refinery was established by British,” he said.

“After independence government of India took up the thread and ONGC was formed. The regional set up of ONGC in Nazira was entrusted with the responsibility of exploration and production of crude products in the North eastern part of the country,” he added.

Also Read: Nagaland: Cultural performances, stone pulling mark Day 4 of Hornbill Fest

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, he said that, instead of expanding its activities, some operations have been shifted to the national capital and other locations.

“But now instead of expansion of it’s activities in a systematic design, some functions are being shifted to Delhi or other places,” he lamented.

Bhuyan said that strong resentment has grown in the minds of the people of Assam as functions related to tenders, finance and logistics, among others, have been shifted out of the state.

“The functions relating to tender, finance, logistics, etc. are some of those functions are being shifted. A strong resentment has grown up in public mind for these actions,” he said.

The MP urged the Central government not to relocate any activities or functions of the Assam asset of ONGC to other locations in the country.