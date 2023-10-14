Barpeta: In a gruesome and shocking incident, a man stabbed his wife and daughter with an axe on Friday evening. The terrifying incident occurred in Barpeta.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Rishabh Das, who hacked his wife and daughter due to a family feud.

Sources said, Rishabh Das, a resident of Gandhinagar area, allegedly attacked his wife Binita Das and daughter Hiya Das with an axe and they died on the spot. The eyewitnesses said that the incident took place due to some family issues.

Following the horrifying incident, Barpeta police reached the spot and arrested the accused immediately and started their investigation.

The accused Rishab Das had eight years ago attacked his sister and cut her fingers.