DIBRUGARH: A magisterial investigation has been initiated by the Tinsukia district administration in Assam into the death of a person in a paragliding accident at Skyland Resort on Wednesday.

The probe will be conducted by ACS officer Monjit Borkakoti, additional district magistrate of Tinsukia.

Tinsukia deputy commissioner ordered the magisterial probe into the accident on Thursday.

Notably, 35-year-old Pankaj Gogoi from Lakhimpur district of Assam died after falling from a paraglider at the resort.

The magisterial inquiry will also “examine all aspects of the incident including the requisite safety measures of the Skyland Resort, Guijan, Tinsukia”.

“Therefore, it is to inform the witness(s) to the incident/all the interested persons/general public having knowledge of the incident, through the medium of this notice to get their respective statements recorded before the undersigned on 29th January, 2022 during office hour (11 AM to 3 PM) in my office chamber at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Tinsukia,” the order stated.