Guwahati: It was a scene of horror in the city’s Magazine VIP Road in the Chandrapur area where a gas pipeline exploded which resulted in injury to three persons including a woman.

The tragic incident unfolded during a test conducted by Purba Bharati, the company overseeing the pipeline’s installation process.

The injured have been identified as Raju Kalita, Debjit Sharma and Reena Tide.

All three injured persons were rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for immediate treatment.

The explosion was of such proportion that it inflicted damage on a four-wheeler and an auto rikshaw in the vicinity.

The preliminary report suggests that the blast occurred during a leak test involving water, leading to a sudden rupture of the gas pipeline.

The police from Noonmati immediately rushed to the location to take control of the situation.