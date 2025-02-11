Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant positions or career in KKHSOU Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor (Contractual). Established with the motto “Education Beyond Barriers”, KKHSOU aims to advance education by reaching out to the learners irrespective of their age, academic background and geographical constraints. The university aims in delivering easily accessible and quality higher education and training to all potential learners, incorporating the latest educational and technological advancements. Due to the inherent flexibility in terms of learning pace, location, and evaluation methods, the university pledges to provide equal opportunities for higher education and to include those who had hitherto been deprived of education. The academic programmes of the University are designed to extend education to learners throughout the region, with course structures aligned with National Curriculum Standards. In addition to the traditional UG and PG programmes, KKHSOU offers various professional Certificate and Diploma programmes, allowing even the enrolled learners in various colleges, universities and other educational institutions to pursue additional studies in the form of Add-on courses concurrently with their regular courses.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 25

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Commerce : 2

Computer Science : 1

English : 2

Hindi : 3

History : 3

Management : 2

Mathematics : 2

Philosophy : 3

Political Science : 2

Sociology : 2

Social Work : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Masters in relevant/allied subjects with UGC Norms and NET/SLET or Ph.D.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 25th January 2025 to 27th January 2025. Reporting time is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview along with original testimonials and Bio-Data and photocopies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here