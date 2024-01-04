Guwahati: One of the key office bearers arrested in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations scam, Nanda Babu Singh, the former principal controller of the APSC has been granted bail by a special court on Tuesday.

Singh is alleged to be a close confidant of the former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul, and he had faced accusations of orchestrating the burning of around 45,000 answer sheets of APSC preliminary and main exams under the alleged direction of the latter.

Singh apparently had used inappropriate measures for the appointment of his daughter Minerva Devi Arambam to secure the position of Assam Civil Services.

Minerva, who is currently serving as the Additional District Commissioner in Karimganj district was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in December for questioning.

Singh was called for questioning by the SIT and was picked up from his residence in Silchar on December 11, 2023, in connection with the APSC scam.

After two days of interrogation, Singh was arrested on December 13, 2023.