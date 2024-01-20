Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly constituted Assam Police Commando battalions on Saturday said that the Central government will soon fence the India-Myanmar border just like it has barricaded the border along with Bangladesh to restrict free movement into the country.

With this announcement, the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other’s territory without a visa, will end soon.

While speaking in Guwahati, Shah said, “India’s border with Myanmar will soon be protected like the border with Bangladesh.”

“I want to tell my friends in Assam that the Narendra Modi government has decided to fence India’s open border along with Myanmar just like we have fenced the country’s border along with Bangladesh,” Shah said.

“The government is also reconsidering India’s Free Movement Regime (FMG) agreement with Myanmar and will soon end the free movement into India,” he added.

India shares a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar which passes through states like Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. All these states currently have FMR, which was implemented in 2018 as a part of India’s Act East policy.