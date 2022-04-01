Pathsala: A 20-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at Pathsala in lower Assam’s Bajali district, police said.

The victim has been identified as Chinmoy Das, a resident of Amdaw village in the Bajali district.

He was a sixth-semester student at NH College, Patacharkuchi.

As per reports, the victim was found unconscious at his residence a few days ago, when his condition deteriorated; the family members rushed him to a local hospital.

He was subsequently shifted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). He died while undergoing treatment at the GMCH on Tuesday.

No suicide note was recovered so the reason behind his extreme step is not clear yet.

After conducting legal and medical formalities, the body of the boy was handed over to his family for last rites.