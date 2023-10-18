Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy 2020.

The meeting of the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu approved the amendment policy which includes making the state a favoured destination for investment, driven by state-of-art infrastructure, imparting skills of the latest technology and providing a conducive ecosystem for generating employment and balanced regional development.

“The policy also includes special incentives in the form of amended power subsidy; among others to large scale industries and attract investors to boost up the state economy and provide opportunities for generating a large number of employments. The policy further includes tax incentives with single window clearance for all mandatory licenses,” a CMO release here said.

Taking the health sector into priority, the cabinet also approved the Transfer and Posting Policy of General Duty Medical Officers and Specialists so that their deployment is made rationally and equitably.

This decision will ensure that all health facilities in the state can deliver assured healthcare services to the community.

The cabinet further approved the framing of Arunachal Pradesh Home Guard Rules 2023.

Strengthening district administration for administrative convenience for the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the council of ministers approved the creation of 414 contingency posts for various administrative units in Arunachal Pradesh.

The cabinet gave the nod for the creation of 293 Group “C” and “MTS” posts for various Administrative centres in Arunachal Pradesh and further approved the creation of 60 posts for various administrative centres across the state.

The cabinet further approved the creation of two new circles Paye Circle with its headquarters at Rikmum Riangio and ii) Nyoriq Circle bifurcating Tali administrative center. The circle office, Pipsorang has been upgraded to a sub-divisional office and the circle office Chambang has been upgraded to SDO for administrative convenience.

The Cabinet also approved three important byelaws for the proper management of solid waste in the state, namely Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management& Handling) Byelaws 2023, Plastic Waste Management Byelaws 2023 and Construction & Demolition Waste Management Byelaws 2023.

The proposal for amendment of “The Arunachal Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules 2020” got a positive nod from the cabinet paving the way for the early establishment of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT) under the provisions of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 of the Central government.

The cabinet further approved the Operation and Maintenance Policy for rural and urban water supply systems aimed at ensuring sustainable management of water supply systems across the state.

The cabinet approved the constitution of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) in the state as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for three Tiger Reserves of the state – Namdapha, Pakke and Kamlang with the creation of 336 regular posts.

“The creation of STPF will lead to the protection of Tigers and their habitats, protection of wildlife habitats, prevention of smuggling of wildlife articles, protection and safeguarding the assets of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change including those of Tiger Reserves and assisting in scientific management of Forests,” the release stated.

“The STPF will be a dedicated and specialized Force with its own structure and composition as required for Tiger Reserves. The Force would comprise of one company of 112 personnel each for 3 Tiger Reserves in the State and each company would be distributed into 3 Platoons and 18 Sections,” the release also said.

“To preserve and promote own dialect and language of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, the cabinet approved to provide a lump-sum honorarium to all the Third Language Teachers of various tribes who have developed their own scripts at Rs 1000 per month for 10 (Ten) months in a year. There are 1043 Language teachers engaged presently and this decision of the cabinet will encourage third language subjects of respective tribes right from elementary level onwards,” it added.