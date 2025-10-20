North Lakhimpur: Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki paid tribute to music icon Zubeen Garg during a remembrance event marking one month since his passing.

The Mahekiya Swardhdha (one-month remembrance) ceremony took place on Sunday night at Silaneebari ME School playground near North Lakhimpur.

The event, organized by local NGO Sadiswa, brought together people from all walks of life, cutting across religious and cultural divides.

Addressing the gathering after paying his respects, Tuki praised Zubeen Garg for uniting the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, comparing his influence to that of the legendary Bhupen Hazarika.

“Like Bhupen da, Zubeen sang in various dialects of Arunachal Pradesh and united the entire Northeast through his extraordinary music and talent,” Tuki said.

“He brought people together, regardless of caste, creed, region, or background, through his love, compassion, and songs.”

Tuki also brought a large cultural troupe from Arunachal Pradesh to participate in the tribute, emphasizing how Zubeen Garg had immortalized the cultural bond between the two neighboring states.

Indian Idol star Jeli Tamin, who had previously collaborated with Zubeen Garg on Nyishi songs in Arunachal Pradesh, performed some of the late artist’s popular tracks during the event.

Bhupen Bora, former President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, also attended the ceremony, adding to the significance of the gathering.