Guwahati: The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, will visit Arunachal Pradesh from April 10 to April 13, to attend various programs under Poshan Pakhwara.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development on Wednesday, during her visit, Annapurna Devi will focus on a range of field visits and review meetings aimed at enhancing the implementation of central government schemes.

She will visit the Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri districts, where she will participate in Poshan Pakhwara activities.

Along with attending these programs, the Minister will visit schools, Anganwadi centers, hospitals, cooperatives, and Self Help Groups (SHGs) to interact with beneficiaries and evaluate the impact of Government schemes.

These visits aim to ensure the effective implementation of welfare initiatives for women, children, and marginalized communities.

The Minister will also conduct review meetings with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and district officers to discuss the progress of various schemes of the Government of India, including the flagship initiatives under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The review sessions will focus on improving the effectiveness of ongoing programs and identifying areas that need further improvements to ensure the welfare of women, children, and vulnerable sections of society.



