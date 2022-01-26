China has ‘indicated’ that the Arunachal boy, who was allegedly ‘abducted’ by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) last week, will be handed over to India soon.

This was informed by union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday.

Rijiju said that the ‘indication’ from the Chinese side was made during a hotline exchange between the Indian Army and the PLA on the occasion of India’s Republic Day.

“PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release,” Kiren Rijiju said.

He added: “They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their (China) side.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Kiren Rijiju had said that the Indian Army has shared identity, personal details and a picture of the Arunachal boy with their Chinese counterpart.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the safety and safe return of the ‘abducted’ Arunachal Pradesh boy is the top priority of the government.

“…safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority,” Kiren Rijiju said.

He added: “We are constantly following the case from the day one. I appeal everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts.”

It was alleged by two top politicians from Arunachal Pradesh – BJP MP Tapir Gao and Congress MLA Ninong Ering – that Miram Tarom, hailing from Zido village in Upper Siang district, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA.

Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh shares an international boundary with China.