ITANAGAR: As many as three products from the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh have been granted geographical indication (GI) tag.

The three products, which are indigenous to the state of Arunachal Pradesh, having received the GI tag are: Adi Kekir (ginger), handmade carpets and Wancho wooden craft.

The development was shared by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

“Delighted to share that Adi Kekir (Ginger), Handmade Carpet and Wancho Wooden Craft have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said that grant of GI tag to the three products from the state is “truly an acknowledgement of the rich cultural heritage and skilled craftsmanship of our state”.

“Let’s celebrate and promote our unique traditions,” he added.

With the addition of these three products, “Arunachal Pradesh now has a total of eight indigenous products recognised by GI tags”.

“Delighted to know that three more traditional products namely Handmade Carpet, Wancho Wood Craft and Adi Kekir (Ginger) have been granted the prestigious GI (Geographical Indication) tag, with the support of NABARD and the state government,” said Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein.

He added: “We’ll continue to preserve and promote our diverse range of indigenous commodities and ensure that our local artisans, farmers and entrepreneurs benefit from such recognitions.”