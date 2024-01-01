ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a historic milestone of connecting 98 percent of households with potable tap water.

This was announced by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

The tapped water connections to the households in Arunachal Pradesh have been provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Khandu said that the Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to provide functional tap water connection to every household in the state.

“Arunachal Pradesh crosses 98 per cent functional household tap connection coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission,” said CM Pema Khandu.

He added: “It reflects our shared commitment to community well-being. As we move forward, we will achieve the 100 per cent mark soon.”

“The gap of 2 per cent will soon be addressed,” the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister further said.