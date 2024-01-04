Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 66-day Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, renamed from Bharat Nyay Yatra, will traverse 110 districts across 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress announced on Thursday.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh unveiled details of the 6,713 km Yatra, which will cover 100 Lok Sabha and 337 Assembly constituencies. Notably, Arunachal Pradesh was added after resolving logistical and security concerns.

Focus on Tribal Regions and Traditional Strongholds:

The Yatra will prioritize tribal-dominated districts in Jharkhand, South Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, aiming to reconnect with the Congress‘ traditional support base that has shifted towards the BJP in recent elections.

Travel Mode and Schedule:

Unlike the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, which covered over 4,000 km on foot, this Yatra will involve bus travel for Gandhi and his team. Starting on January 14, it will cover 80 km daily, including 8-9 km on foot for Gandhi’s interactions, and conclude in Mumbai on either March 20 or 21. He will address two small public meetings daily.

Key States and Symbolic Stops:

The Yatra will spend a significant 11 days in Uttar Pradesh, covering Varanasi (PM Modi’s constituency), Prayagraj, Amethi, Rae Bareli, and western districts. It will also dedicate eight days each to Assam and Jharkhand.

West Bengal and Bihar will see visits to traditional Congress strongholds like Murshidabad, the Seemanchal region, and Sasaram (represented by Dalit leader Jagjivan Ram and later Meira Kumar).

Invitation to Allies and Civil Society:

The Congress has invited all INDIA bloc allies and civil society members to participate in the Yatra, aiming to build a united front against the BJP.