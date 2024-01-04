NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has refused to quash the criminal proceedings against senior Congress leader Pawan Khera over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Pawan Khera moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad high court’s order refusing to quash criminal proceedings for his ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Narendra Modi.

A Supreme Court bench said that it was not inclined to entertain the plea against the action initiated for a remark saying “Narendra Gautam Das Modi” during a press conference in Mumbai in February last year.

An FIR was filed against the Congress spokesperson at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh for his remarks in the press conference, where he demanding an investigation against the allegations involving businessman Gautam Adani, Khera addressed the Prime Minister as “Narendra Gautam Das Modi”.

“What issue does Narendra, also known as ‘Damodadardas’, have with the JPC? Is it Damodardas, as stated? While his deeds are those of Gautam Das, his name is Damodardas,” Khera had sated.

A case was filed against the Congress leader under various sections for promoting enmity between different groups (IPC 153A), defamation (IPC 500), insult (IPC 504) and other relevant sections.

A second FIR was also filed against Khera in Assam and the Supreme Court had clubbed them later.