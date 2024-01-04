ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh governor Lieutenant General (retired) KT Parnaik, on Thursday (January 04), called for special focus on hydropower and tourism sectors in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh governor Lieutenant General (retired) KT Parnaik said that both these sectors have huge potential.

The Arunachal Pradesh governor made this remark during a meeting with the state’s deputy chief minister Chowna Mein at the Raj Bhawan.

According to an official communique, Parnaik, who recently visited remote Vijoynagar in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, suggested promotion of non-conventional energy resources such as solar lighting.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: JD-U names candidate for Arunachal West seat

He, however, also advocated for minimum interference with the natural habitat of flora and fauna of the state.

Furthermore, the Arunachal Pradesh governor also called for expansion of tourism infrastructure in the Northeast state.

“We discussed on way forward for tapping the hydropower and tourism potential of the State, specifically eco, adventure and religious tourism,” said Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM Chowna Mein after meeting governor Parnaik.

He added: “And also discussed about introducing horticultural crops like sector, kiwi, orange and apple in conducive areas like Vijaynagar, etc and promotion of non-conventional energy resources.”