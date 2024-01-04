ITANAGAR: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has announced its candidate from the Arunachal West seat in the Northeast state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The JD-U reportedly unilaterally announced its candidate for the Lok Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh “without consulting” any of its INDIA partners.

The JD-U reportedly blamed the Congress for its decision.

The JD-U has announced Ruhi Tangung – the president of the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the party – as its candidate Arunachal Pradesh (West) parliamentary constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The JDU has decided that Ruhi Tangung, president of the state unit in Arunachal Pradesh, will be the party’s candidate from the Arunachal Pradesh (West) parliamentary constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” JD-U general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan said.

Furthermore, the JD-U has also announced its decision to contest the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, which will be held concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls.

“Our party shall also contest the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, which is scheduled to be held concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls. The announcement is being made as directed by JD-U national president Nitish Kumar,” Khan added.

Notably, the JD-U will contest the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh.