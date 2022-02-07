GUWAHATI: Indian Army on Monday said that rescue teams are looking for seven personnel of the force, who have gone missing after an avalanche struck the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The seven personnel “part of a patrol are reported to have been struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude area of the Kameng sector,” the Army said.

“Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Specialized teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations,” it said.

The Army also said the area had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the past few days.

Indian Army’s Eastern Command handles the 1,346 kilometres long Line of Actual Control (LAC), including Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Eastern Command includes three corps–33 Corps (Sikkim), four Corps (Kameng Sector) and three Corps (Rest of Arunachal Pradesh) to handle the LAC.