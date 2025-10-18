Dimapur: The NSCN/GPRN (Yung Aung) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the 4 Assam Rifles check post at Hahman village near Manmao in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on October 16.

In a release on Friday, the group said the Naga army’s tactical unit launched a pre-dawn attack on the Assam Rifles check post on October 16.

“Soon after the attack, the Indian forces sealed the area to hide their losses, hence the full details of their casualties cannot be ascertained at this moment,” the release said.

It alleged that for the last few months India has seized every opportunity to provoke, incite, kill and destroy the NSCN/GPRN to cause irreparable harm to the Naga national movement.

“No matter what, NSCN/GPRN remains steadfast in our sacred mission to defend our land and people, and we reiterate our commitment to continue the tactical strikes until the complete withdrawal of the occupying Indian military from our land,” the release stated.

It added that the Naga army is prepared to strike the Indian armed forces and their machinery anytime, anywhere.

“We will target their patrols, cantonments, outposts, camps and bunkers. We will inflict fear and uncertainty in their hearts,” the release said.

It claimed that the recent attack was successful and inflicted heavy casualties on the “occupational Indian armed forces.”

The NSCN/GPRN said it honoured and saluted all the members of the Naga army tactical unit for demonstrating the highest standards of duty and bravery.

It also said the ULFA-I strike team attacked the 19 Grenadiers at Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia district of Assam.

“We congratulate our ULFA-I comrades-in-arms for this decisive strike and for delivering a clear and strong message to the enemy forces,” the NSCN/GPRN added.