The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) organised a meeting with the district administrations of Itanagar capital complex and Papum Pare districts of Arunachal Pradesh that discussed various initiatives to promote economic development.

The meeting was held recently at the Naharlagun station in Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials of the Arunachal Pradesh government and representatives of chamber of commerce were also present in the meeting.

Ashok Kumar Dey – senior divisional commercial manager of NFR, along with assistant operations manager (Goods), assistant divisional engineer – North Lakhimpur, assistant divisional electrical engineer – Rangapara North of Rangiya division attended the meeting.

Also read: Assam: Over 40 shops gutted in devastating fire in Dibrugarh

NF Railway officials informed about various activities and facilities that are being made available for the improvement of the local economy by providing cheaper mode of transportation through railways.

Handling of goods traffic, feasibility for transportation of automobile traffic and other commodities and their benefit were thoroughly discussed during the meeting.

Setting up of stall to promote handloom product, provision of stalls for organic fruits juice and separate space for Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Service at Naharlagun station were also discussed during the meeting.

NF Railway informed that farmers can transport their agricultural produce directly to all part of the country through Kisan Rail.

Also read: Mizoram nuns, who refused to leave war-ravaged Ukraine, safe

50% subsidy is being provided on transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail.

It was also informed that Railways is providing various incentive and subsidy related schemes to make parcel business more customer-friendly.

“NF Railway is making all out efforts to enable ease of doing business and to provide better facilities to its customers,” a statement from the NFR read.