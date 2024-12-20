Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness isolated snow or rain over the next few days as a western disturbance makes its way across the Himalayan region.

Meanwhile, the eastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to receive isolated to scattered rain, The Weather Channel reported.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are bracing for heavy rain and thunderstorms as a well-marked low-pressure area off the coast of Andhra Pradesh persists.

The intensity of the rain is expected to ease by Saturday afternoon, but the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to bring intermittent rain to the east coast through the weekend and into next week.

Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also likely to experience isolated to scattered rain over the next few days.

Maximum temperatures in Odisha are predicted to remain below normal on Friday and Saturday. Minimum temperatures are expected to be near or below normal in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday nights.

In contrast, southeastern parts of the country are likely to experience warmer-than-normal minimum temperatures over the next five days.