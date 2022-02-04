NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry and Arunachal Pradesh government to submit their action taken report within six weeks on authorities for carrying out an eviction of the Chakma and Deoris from Mudokka Nallah and Sompoi-II villages under Diyun Circle of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The eviction was carried out for the “Onshore Oil and Gas exploration and development and drilling and production in Ningru Oil and Gas field in districts of Changlang and Namsai for Ningru PML Block (Arunachal Pradesh) by M/S Oil India Ltd” without paying fair compensation under the provisions of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) on January 20, 2022, filed a complaint with the NHRC against the eviction.

The CDFI in its complaint stated that the forcible eviction of the Chakmas and Deoris is a clear violation of the Supreme Court judgment in the case of National Human Rights Commission vs State of Arunachal Pradesh dated 9th January 1996 in which the apex court had specifically directed that “except in accordance with law, the Chakmas shall not be evicted from their homes and shall not be denied domestic life and comfort therein”.

On 17 January 2022, the officials of the Oil India Ltd and Extra Assistant Commissioner of Diyun convened a meeting with third parties who are neither residents of the Mudokka Nallah and Sompoi-II villages nor stakeholders to secure consent of the potential victims for eviction without invoking the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.