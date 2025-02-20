Digboi: Protests and demonstrations, including the burning of effigies, erupted near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border checkpoint on National Highway in Namsai district on Thursday morning, coinciding with the state’s 39th Statehood Day celebrations.

Spearheaded by the Lekang unit of the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) and supported by local residents, the protests focused on the long-standing demand for Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) for the Moran community residing in Namsai district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The demonstrations included a shutdown affecting Mahadevpur Town, Mahadevpur Chariali, and Dirak Gate, highlighting the community’s growing frustration over the perceived lack of recognition of their residency rights.

“We have been living here even before Arunachal Pradesh achieved statehood, yet we are denied the basic right of permanent residency. This ongoing neglect has created a sense of alienation and gross injustice,” said an AMSU Lekang office-bearer.

The official added that the community felt compelled to boycott the Statehood Day celebrations to amplify their demand.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Protesters chanted slogans against Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein alleging that the Moran community is being denied fundamental rights and privileges enjoyed by other communities in the state.

Despite historical and cultural ties to the region, the Moran community has not been granted PRC status, despite repeated peaceful and more forceful demonstrations, they said.

In 2019, the Pema Khandu-led BJP government attempted to address the issue by proposing PRC grants to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (Non-APST) communities in Namsai and Changlang districts, including the Moran community.

However, this proposal sparked violent protests from indigenous groups, resulting in three deaths, widespread property damage including the torching of vehicles, shops, businesses, a minister’s residence, government offices, and even the venue of the first-ever Itanagar International Film Festival.

The unrest also led to the suspension of transportation, internet and social media shutdowns, and a three-day newspaper blackout.