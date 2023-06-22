ITANAGAR: Landslides triggered by incessant rainfall over the past few days in Arunachal Pradesh have disrupted communications between several districts of the state.

Blockades due to landslides have been reported at numerous locations along the Aalo-Pangin road in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, landslides have also blocked roads in at least four locations near Lokpeng in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Pangin-Pasighat road near Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh has also been affected by landslides that were triggered by incessant rainfall.

Blockade due to landslides have also been reported from Pasighat-Mebo-Bomjir-Dambuk road near Sissar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Arunachal Pradesh are engaged in clearing the debris along these vital roads, to ensure resumption of communication.

It may be mentioned here that the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past one week.