Itanagar: The One Arunachal NGO has officially announced the 3rd Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans’ Movement, scheduled for December 2025.

This ten-day event, a tribute to the state’s weavers, artisans, and designers, will be held at Interior Park, Lekhi, Naharlagun, spotlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage through fashion, art, and craftsmanship.

“The Artisans’ Movement is our effort to shift the focus from glamour to grassroots, from runways to the real hands that weave our identity,” said Shri Joram Tat, Chairperson, One Arunachal, and Chief Organizer of the event.

“Every thread spun in our villages carries a story of tradition, skill, and self-reliance. Through Arunachal Fashion Week, we want to give those stories a national stage and show that fashion can be a force for livelihood, culture, and pride,” he said.

This year’s lineup features six major designers representing diverse districts and tribes: Pura Aniya from Ziro (Lower Subansiri) of A Dressmaker; Osum Jerang from Kaying (Siang) of Sum’s Tribal Fusion; Jyoti Dada from Tirap of JD Collections; Gimi Yamang from Kra-Dadi of Gimi’s Design; Opet Litin from Yingkiong (Upper Siang) of Litin’s Creation; and Joram Nampi from Joram (Keyi Panyor) of One Arunachal. They will be joined by designers Leeza Bagra, Siang Yangada, Jumter Angu, Liya Elapra, and Metam Veo, along with weave designers from various Arunachal tribes, including specially-abled artisans. This participation symbolizes the event’s core values of inclusivity and innovation.

The ten-day calendar is structured to blend fashion, culture, and entrepreneurship. The event kicks off with Day 1 – AFW Night of Opulence, a MET Gala-inspired evening celebrating luxury, glamour, and cultural appreciation under the theme Tribal Fusion.

This is followed by Day 2 – AFW Fashion Extravaganza, a high-energy fashion show featuring traditional to contemporary designs under the theme Arunachal’s Fashion Future. Day 3 will be the AFW Cultural Heritage Day, dedicated to music, art, and indigenous textiles with the theme Weaving Traditions.

From Day 4 to Day 9, an Exhibition will be held at Interior Park, displaying furniture, home décor, handicrafts, handloom products, and fabrics. The event culminates on Day 10 with the AFW Awards Night and After-Party, a grand celebration at Mayam’s 359 Hotels & Resorts, Holangi, Itanagar, honoring creativity and excellence.

The AFW Awards Night will recognize outstanding contributions by models, designers, and artisans in promoting Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage. Award categories include AFW Model of the Year 2025, Best Fashion Designer, Best Weave Designer, Emerging Talent Award, Best Contributor Award, Best Showstopper Award, Most Fashionable Guest Award, and Buyer’s Award, among others.