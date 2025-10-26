Guwahati: A massive protest demanding justice and the immediate arrest of IAS officer Talo Potom was held in Arunachal’s Nirjuli on Sunday, October 26, led by the family of the late Gomchu Yekar and the Upper Subansiri Law Students’ Union.

Protesters claimed that Talo Potom has been avoiding arrest since the incident and might seek anticipatory bail once courts reopen on Monday.

The family of the 19-year-old urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and police to firmly oppose any bail applications by the accused.

In a statement, the family expressed concerns that granting anticipatory bail could impede the investigation and allow tampering with or destruction of critical evidence.

They reiterated their demand for the authorities to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry into the death of Gomchu Yekar.