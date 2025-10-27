Guwahati: Senior IAS officer Talo Potom surrendered to the police at 7:30 am on October 27, concluding a two-day manhunt after authorities issued a Look Out Notice.

Potom, who currently serves as Special Under Secretary (PWD) in New Delhi, is now in police custody.

Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, confirmed the surrender, providing temporary relief in a case that has caused widespread public outrage across Arunachal Pradesh.

Potom had been on the run since October 25, following the issuance of the Look Out Notice in connection with the alleged suicide of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar.

The Nirjuli Police Station registered Case No. 92/2025 under sections 108/271/272/3(5) of BNS 2023 on October 25, naming Potom as a prime accused.

During the search operation, police tracked Potom’s mobile phone data and visited his residence, but discovered the device was being used by a domestic helper.

Investigators also found that Potom had swapped his SIM card before leaving home, complicating tracking efforts.

The case revolves around a purported suicide note in which Yekar allegedly accused Potom and Rural Works Department Executive Engineer Likwang Lowang of sexual exploitation and mental harassment, claiming these actions led to his death.

The allegations have sparked intense public anger. The All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU), led by General Secretary Vijay Domin, joined the family in demanding swift justice.

The union issued a one-day ultimatum to the state government, warning that they would remove the body from the TRIHMS mortuary and bury it at Potom’s residence if authorities failed to act.

Addressing the media at the TRIHMS mortuary, Domin said Yekar tested HIV-positive and advised others who may be at risk to get tested.

The case has increased tension in Itanagar and surrounding areas, with civil society groups, student bodies, and the victim’s family pressing for accountability from senior government officials.

Investigations are ongoing as police continue examining evidence and statements linked to the allegations.