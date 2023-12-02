GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday admitted that it’s a huge challenge to take a state like Arunachal Pradesh, with as many as 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, on a developmental path fulfilling the aspirations of every tribe.

Khandu, however, asserted that this diversity of the state is its beauty, potential and strength that has enabled him to steer the state on the path of development with the ‘Team Arunachal’ mantra.

Attending the Indigenous Faith Day as the chief guest here at Nirjuli, Khandu said that the intrinsic cultural diversity of the tribes is the soul of Arunachal Pradesh and has to be maintained and preserved for posterity.

“Development and modernization is a continuous process. It cannot be avoided. What can be avoided is its negative effects, most importantly that of cultural erosion,” he said.

He lauded the enormous amount of dedication and perseverance put in by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) in institutionalizing all indigenous faiths of the state.

“It is the fruit of IFCSAP’s efforts that today we celebrate the Indigenous Faith Day on December 1 every year, reminding us to take pride in our age-old cultural heritage and pass it on to the younger generation,” Khandu said.

Stating that ‘our culture is our identity’, he emphasized that to preserve culture, continuing the use of local dialects is a must.

“Our children today are studying in various parts of the country and even abroad. They are out of touch with their roots, and their language and there is always the danger of them getting entirely disconnected.

As parents, and as elders, we must not allow it to happen. Always remember that cultural erosion starts with the loss of a language,” he said.

Khandu said that he is not against youths learning new languages but asserted that they must always be fluent in their mother tongue.

“I have seen many families today interact with their children in Hindi or English. I am not against Hindi or English but the generation next should also know their own language. Ensuring it is our responsibility,” he added.

Reminding that the state government recognizes the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous culture, Khandu said the Department of Indigenous Affairs was established in 2018 just for that.

“The naming of the first airport of the state as Donyi Polo Airport is just one way of recognizing the importance of our indigenous culture,” he said.

Enumerating several initiatives of the department to support indigenous faith and cultural movement, he informed that the state government will soon construct 50 indigenous prayer centres across the state worth Rs 24 crores in consultation with IFCSAP.

While informing that there are more than three thousand indigenous priests in the state, Khandu assured that their honorarium will be enhanced from the present Rs 1000 per month in the next budget.

Making the best of the opportune moment, Khandu reiterated his call for rooting out corruption, cash-vote practice and drug addiction.

“Organizations like IFCSAP have a strong hold over indigenous faith followers as do all religious organizations over their respective believers. I repeat my appeal to all such organizations to campaign against corruption, money culture in election and drug addiction,” he appealed.