Sigar: The Spearhead Division of Spear Corps conducted a significant Military-Civil fusion event at the Sigar Military Station under the Mebo Sub-Division in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang District on Sunday.

The event aimed to foster synergy, understanding, and cooperation between the Indian Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, DGP Anand Mohan, Major General Vivek Bankshi (General Officer Commanding, Spearhead Division), along with other dignitaries from various departments and the Indian Army, attended the interaction.

The attendees brainstormed collaborative initiatives in diverse fields such as humanitarian and disaster relief operations, integrated development in border areas, border tourism, and socio-cultural development.

While appreciating the efforts of Spear Corps toward the welfare of veterans in the state, the participants also discussed additional steps to enhance veteran welfare.

The Indian Army showcased high-end military equipment, including drones, highlighting its technological advancements achieved through the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The civil dignitaries commended the armed forces for ensuring security while actively supporting communities and developmental efforts.

The event effectively reinforced the spirit of a “whole-of-the-nation approach,” underlining the shared vision of progress, security, and harmony between the civil administration and the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh.