ITANAGAR

All efforts are being made to reach the last mile and tap the unrealized potential, especially of the youths of the state, Governor KT Parnaik said in his address on the first day of the 11th session of the 7th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Monday.

Highlighting the initiatives and achievements of the state government in various sectors, including education, health, power, road communication, tourism, agri-horti and allied sectors, etc, the governor urged the members and senior administrative officers to “make regular visits to the districts and circles to interact with the citizens in their areas, including far-flung border areas, and physically ascertain that the central and state programmes have benefitted the population.”

He said that the union budget for the 2023-’24 financial year has been presented, outlining seven priorities – inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and financial sector – and added that “it is a matter of great satisfaction that my government’s six pillars of governance reforms and prudent financial management, synergy and convergence, investment in health sector, investment in human capital, self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh, environment protection, and climate resilient development are very well-aligned to these priorities.”

The governor said that the annual budget is “not merely an accounting exercise of the receipts and expenditures but reflects the vision of the government for the welfare of its citizens.” He exuded hope that this budget would live up to the expectations of the people.

Parnaik further said that the state government “is committed to maintain law and order to ensure peace and tranquillity, which is a prerequisite for equitable, non-discriminatory, sustainable and accelerated development,” and called upon all to contribute towards the overall development of the state, placing special emphasis on maintaining a clean and green environment, eradicating corruption and poverty, promoting health and education, empowering the vulnerable sections of society, and maintaining unity and peace.

He emphasised that the government has a “zero tolerance” approach towards corruption and is committed to take the strictest possible action against those guilty of corruption.

Parnaik informed also that the state government is committed to “achieve the goal of drugs-free Arunachal through supply reduction, demand reduction and harm reduction, “each of which requires not only multi-sector coordination among departments, but more importantly, cooperation from the society and communities.”

Expressing appreciation for the state’s people for “maintaining excellent state of civil-military relations in the state,” he said that “the same spirit should be reflected in our civic lives with adoption of the way of dialogue and discussion and not bandhs and strike calls, as law and order problems result in untold hardships, besides adversely affecting trade and commerce, travel and tourism, health services, educational institutions, daily wage earners,” and such.