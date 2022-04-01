DIBRUGARH: Five hardcore militants belonging to various factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) surrendered before a team of 6th Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police in Tirap district on Friday.

Of the five rebels, two belong to the NSCN (IM), two from NSCN (U), and one from NSCN-K (YA). The militants deposited five pistols and some ammunition.

“In view of the various successful operations carried out by 6th Assam Rifles and Tirap police with the support of local population there has been the sharp downfall of insurgent activities in entire Tirap region,” the Assam Rifles in a statement said.

“The recent operation where a gun battle broke out between security forces and NSCN (IM) cadres at Kolagaon, in which one civilian was injured due to being used as a human shield by the insurgents had outraged the public of Tirap resulting in various protests being organized against the banned underground outfit,” it said.

“As per the surrendered cadres these atrocities by underground outfits towards the local population motivated them to lay down arms and join mainstream to show their support against the inhuman activities of underground outfits,” added Assam Rifles.

Earlier also more than 50 insurgent leaders and cadres have shunned the insurgent groups and joined the mainstream giving a huge blow to the underground outfits.

“This trend is reflective of the growing disgruntlement and lack of ideology amongst the cadres and has ushered normalcy and peace in the region,” it said.