GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the first Cath Lab of the state at TomoRiba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) in the presence of health minister Alo Libang at Naharlagun on Sunday.

Dedicating the state-of-the-art facility to the people of the state, Khandu said that the new addition is another milestone achieved by the only medical college hospital in the state.

He congratulated Dr Moji Jini, director of TRIHMS, and the two senior cardiologists, Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji and Dr Toni Ete for their role in the establishment of the cath lab.

“Since its establishment, TRIHMS has come a long way in upgrading health infrastructure and services. We assure you that the state government will do everything to make available all kinds of treatment to the people, who have to go outside spending their hard-earned money,” he said.

Also Read: Assam: Two ULFA-I linkmen arrested in Sivasagar

He urged the medical fraternity and experts to aim for the best and suggest to the government what more needs to be done.

“You are the experts. You have to advise the government on what more facilities can be made available at TRIHMS, especially in fields like ophthalmology, orthopaedics, urology, etc”, Khandu pointed.

Citing the rapid development of the state’s health sector in the last few years, Khandu informed the Bakin Pertin General Hospital at Pasighat is being upgraded to cater to the needs of the people of eastern Arunachal.

Also Read: Assam: Man lynched in Lanka over suspicion of theft

The chief minister said the new health infrastructure and equipment are due to improved revenue generation brought in by his government.

“All kinds of development are directly connected to the revenue we generate. We cannot forever depend on the central government for our financial needs”, he said and pointed out that harnessing the state’s huge hydropower potential is one way forward.

Giving details of the cath lab, Dr Jini informed that it is a radiological imaging system in which both diagnostic, as well as therapeutic cardiac interventions, are done.

Cardiac interventions are procedures in which general anaesthesia is not required. The procedures are done under local anaesthesia with the help of wires and catheters without any surgery.

The procedure includes coronary angiography, coronary angioplasty, pacemakers, closure of holes in the heart, balloon mitral valvotomy and many such lifesaving procedures.

“Cardiac interventions are fast and dynamic and can treat patients immediately and also rapid recovery and discharge,” he said.

The cath lab in TRIHMS is Azurion 5C of Phillips India Ltd.